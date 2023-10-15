QUASA (QUA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,832.68

QUASA (QUA) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $132,681.07 and $2,832.68 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015853 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,030.04 or 0.99994218 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002333 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00094409 USD and is down -16.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,276.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.