Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Quest Resource Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 23,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $177,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $64,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 23,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $177,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $64,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $30,212.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,609.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 14,566 shares of company stock worth $105,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quest Resource by 72,872.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

