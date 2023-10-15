Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Short Interest Update

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
RDWWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.50.
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
