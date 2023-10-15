Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 546,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.18.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,143,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.37. 178,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,074. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

