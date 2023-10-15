Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.38. 2,289,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average of $199.75. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.35.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

