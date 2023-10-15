Requisite Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BHP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $56.60. 2,097,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.