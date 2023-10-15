Reviewing Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI)

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) and Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brown & Brown and Reliance Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 0 4 5 0 2.56 Reliance Global Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brown & Brown currently has a consensus price target of $74.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. Reliance Global Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Reliance Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reliance Global Group is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.3% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brown & Brown and Reliance Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 18.34% 15.19% 5.19% Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brown & Brown and Reliance Global Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $3.98 billion 4.97 $671.80 million $2.58 27.02 Reliance Global Group $17.99 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Global Group.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Reliance Global Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentistry, legal, eyecare, insurance, financial, physicians, real estate title professionals, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also provides public entity-related and specialty programs through a network of independent agents; and program management services for insurance carrier partners. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. Brown & Brown, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

