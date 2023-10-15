RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Short Interest Update

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.0 days.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Price Performance

RoboGroup T.E.K. stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.35.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system.

