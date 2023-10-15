RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Short Interest Update

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.0 days.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Price Performance
RoboGroup T.E.K. stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.35.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RoboGroup T.E.K.
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.