Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,695.42 or 0.06277468 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $909.35 million and $2.38 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 536,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,353 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 536,330.36309358 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,689.4017713 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,142,313.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

