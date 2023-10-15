Rune (RUNE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,835.66

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $32,612.01 and approximately $245,835.66 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00006104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.644859 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $285,030.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

