Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) vs. Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Financial Comparison

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) and Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Webjet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -18.68% N/A -7.18% Webjet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 1 3 0 0 1.75 Webjet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sabre currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.38%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Webjet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabre and Webjet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $2.77 billion 0.44 -$435.45 million ($1.64) -2.26 Webjet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Webjet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes. Its brands include Webjet, GoSee, Trip Ninja, Rezchain, Roomdex, LockTrip.com, JacTravel, Sunhotels, Lots of Hotels, Totalstay, Destinations of the World, FIT Ruums, and Umrah Holidays International. The company serves retail and corporate travel agents, online travel agencies, wholesalers, and tour operators. Webjet Limited was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

