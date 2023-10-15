SALT Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $34,683.60 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015881 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,918.37 or 1.00038156 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03002223 USD and is up 22.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $35,409.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

