Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $1,921.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,510,558,020 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,924,597 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

