Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 910,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Satixfy Communications Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Satixfy Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.53. 145,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,667. Satixfy Communications has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.
Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.
Satixfy Communications Company Profile
SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.
