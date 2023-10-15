Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 910,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Satixfy Communications Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Satixfy Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.53. 145,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,667. Satixfy Communications has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satixfy Communications

Satixfy Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Satixfy Communications by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,741 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satixfy Communications during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Satixfy Communications in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satixfy Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Satixfy Communications during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.

