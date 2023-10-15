Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savara

In related news, major shareholder Rick Yang purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,471,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,413,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Savara alerts:

Institutional Trading of Savara

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Savara by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,887,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Price Performance

NASDAQ SVRA remained flat at $3.27 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 262,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,517. The firm has a market cap of $442.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.87. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Savara from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on Savara

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.