Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) Short Interest Up 43.9% in September

Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Scandi Standard Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Danske downgraded Scandi Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Scandi Standard
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Scandi Standard
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Scandi Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandi Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.