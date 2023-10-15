Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,041,300 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 222,854,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,141.8 days.

Seatrium Stock Performance

Shares of Seatrium stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Seatrium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Seatrium Company Profile

Seatrium Limited provides offshore and marine engineering solutions. It operates through two segments: Rigs & Floaters, Repairs & Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialised Shipbuilding; and Ship Chartering. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

