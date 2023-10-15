ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Inspire Investing LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.5% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.66. 777,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.90 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

