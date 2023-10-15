ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 132.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $10.49 on Friday, hitting $549.66. The stock had a trading volume of 777,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $566.37 and its 200-day moving average is $535.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.90 and a 52-week high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

