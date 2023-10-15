Short Interest in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Expands By 23.6%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,400 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 497,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BTMD shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of biote in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on biote from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

biote Stock Performance

BTMD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 38,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,864. biote has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.34. biote had a negative return on equity of 37.29% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that biote will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in biote by 9,887.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

