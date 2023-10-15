Short Interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Increases By 18.7%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 187,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $33.70. 13,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,162. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

