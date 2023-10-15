Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declines By 17.9%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brambles Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS BXBLY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.86. 20,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

