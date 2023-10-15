Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expands By 49.3%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 347,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,851. The firm has a market cap of $718.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 316.77% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

