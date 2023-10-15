Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Rises By 16.3%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSRTF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

