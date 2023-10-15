Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Rises By 16.8%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.09.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 38,049.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,648,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CACI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International has a 52-week low of $248.16 and a 52-week high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

