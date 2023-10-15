Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rises By 23.8%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CaixaBank Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CAIXY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.32. 146,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,022. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.
CaixaBank Company Profile
