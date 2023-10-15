Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Rises By 40.7%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $516.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 44.80% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

