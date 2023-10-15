Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Drops By 17.8%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. 33,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $458.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

