Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Decreases By 32.1%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CCLDP stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

