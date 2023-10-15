Short Interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Drops By 10.3%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $31,995.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,032 shares of company stock valued at $83,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 49.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 108,809 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 35.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of CareDx by 332.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 432,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $245,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 1,151,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. CareDx has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

