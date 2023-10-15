Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Decreases By 24.8%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CSIOF stock remained flat at $8.21 during trading hours on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

