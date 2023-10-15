Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Decreases By 24.8%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CSIOF stock remained flat at $8.21 during trading hours on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
