Short Interest in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Drops By 12.1%

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

