Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Decreases By 38.9%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.43. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $9.70.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAAS

About China Automotive Systems

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.