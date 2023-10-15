Short Interest in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Increases By 16.8%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 879,500 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 753,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CISO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CISO Global by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 616,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CISO Global during the first quarter worth about $2,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CISO Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CISO Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CISO Global during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CISO Global stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 1,779,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. CISO Global has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

CISO Global ( NASDAQ:CISO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter. CISO Global had a negative return on equity of 139.78% and a negative net margin of 149.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CISO Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services.

