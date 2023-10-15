Short Interest in CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Increases By 36.0%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CompuMed Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMPD remained flat at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CompuMed has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

