Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Declines By 13.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,597,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 18,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,804.3 days.
Separately, HSBC upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
