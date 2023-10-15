Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Declines By 13.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,597,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 18,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,804.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

CICOF stock remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

