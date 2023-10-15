Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Rises By 16.3%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.39. Credit Saison has a one year low of C$12.54 and a one year high of C$13.39.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

Credit Saison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.