Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Drops By 34.9%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 269,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,431,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.83. 49,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,561. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$5.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35.

Get CSPC Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0572 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.