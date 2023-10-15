Short Interest in Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Increases By 24.2%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,746,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 5,433,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,204.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSITF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 53 ($0.65) in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Currys Price Performance

About Currys

DSITF remained flat at $0.60 on Friday. Currys has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

