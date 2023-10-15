Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Declines By 23.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,166,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,295,127. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.