Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Rises By 18.9%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DRRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

DURECT Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,510. DURECT has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $69.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 179.02% and a negative net margin of 185.87%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

