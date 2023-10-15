Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Increases By 48.9%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on DLNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 5,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $95.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $159,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

