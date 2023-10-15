Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Increases By 18.3%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 36,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,480. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

