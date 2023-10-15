Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Decreases By 25.2%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fluidra Price Performance

FLUIF stock remained flat at $19.01 during midday trading on Friday. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool equipment products, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grids, underwater lights and disinfection equipment, chemical products, and cleaning accessories; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, diving boards, and connected products; pool equipment spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

