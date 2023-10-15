Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Decreases By 25.2%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fluidra Price Performance
FLUIF stock remained flat at $19.01 during midday trading on Friday. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.
About Fluidra
