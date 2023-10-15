Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Rises By 16.7%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 155,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Greenidge Generation Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GREE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 64,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,104. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 240.53% and a negative return on equity of 246.82%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 43.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

Featured Articles

