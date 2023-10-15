Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Rises By 16.7%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 155,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Greenidge Generation Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GREE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 64,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,104. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $13.90.
Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 240.53% and a negative return on equity of 246.82%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.
