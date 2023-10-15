Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Drops By 28.8%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 859,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 164,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88 and a beta of 1.94. Interface has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interface will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $90,356.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,689.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interface by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interface by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Interface by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,946,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Interface by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

