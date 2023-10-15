Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declines By 19.1%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 110,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,998. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

