Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Increases By 25.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 98,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after buying an additional 179,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 89,009 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 563,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,364,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 160,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,442. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

