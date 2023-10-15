Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Decreases By 34.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BSCT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.62.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
