Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expands By 45.5%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JSPR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

JSPR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 185,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,291. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.04. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

